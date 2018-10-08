Fencer Chloe Dickson targets gold medal at Commonwealth championships

Glenrothes fencer Chloe Dickson says she hopes to go one better and clinch the gold medal at the Commonwealth Senior Fencing Championships in Australia.

The 22-year-old Scottish no.1 and British no.2, produced a shock when she finished second to Singapore’s Wenying Wang in her first Commonwealth Championships four years ago in Glasgow.

However, in a year which has seen her become the British champion, Scottish Open champion, secure the women’s title for the second successive year at the British University & College Championships, and named Sports Personality of the Decade at the Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council awards, Chloe is bullish about her chances in the tournament which gets underway on November 23 in Canberra.

She received a further boost this week when she was named Scotland team captain, which followed her impressive bronze medal win from a European Satellite season opener in Amsterdam in September – only Britain’s third medal in women’s foil in 15 years.

She said: “To come third in Amsterdam I’m over the moon with as I had a few struggles at the start.

“However, that result has given me confidence and makes me believe more in myself.

“I’ve been made team captain which is such an honour to represent my country.

“In the last Commonwealth championships I came second, I think that experience will help so I’ll be looking for a medal, hopefully, gold.”

Despite her success, Chloe is still self-funded so the opportunity to perform against the world’s best Down Under would not have been possible without the financial support and generous donations from a number of local businesses, family, friends and even pub-goers at the Balgonie Arms where she works weekend shifts.

She also received further sponsorship from the Leishman foundation, with all the money raised going towards helping with costs of equipment, travelling and accommodation for European Satellite senior circuit this season where she hopes to test herself against the best.

Chloe said: “I have been so overwhelmed by the support and help from so many people,

“I can’t express how grateful I am.

“Without the funding, it wouldn’t have been possible so I’m delighted to get the opportunity to go to Australia.

“I’ve never been before so I’m excited to be going.”