Fencer Chloe Dickson wins Commonwealth gold in Australia

Glenrothes fencer Chloe Dickson produced an outstanding performance to win gold at the Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Australia last weekend.

She beat England’s Ayesha Fihosy in the final of the women’s individual foil event in some style 14-9, after beating Scottish rival and number one Katie Smith 15-7 in the semi-finals and breezing through the group stages undefeated.

She also beat England’s number one Katie Beardmore en route to the gold medal showdown with Ayesha.

And it capped off a remarkable few weeks for the 22-year-old after a stunning run of success, with victories in the Welsh Open and Australian Open leading up to the magnificent win in Canberra last Friday.

Not only did she win the individual women’s foil event, but 24 hours later she skippered Team Scotland to a surprise gold. They beat Australia in the semi-final and they came from behind to shock England in the final 45-40, with Chloe winning the last match 8-0 to secure the triumph.

Proud dad, Alan McCallum, a former fencer himself said: “Her performance over the last few weeks has been outstanding.

“It’s simply been a fantastic run of results over the last three weeks, and to hold all these titles along with her British Senior Championship one is a great achievement.”

It’s been a hugely successful 12 months for Chloe which has seen her win a number of events and receive numerous accolades, including the Sports Personality of the Decade at the Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council awards.

She is ranked fifth in the UK in fencing and second in Scotland after British fencing left her out of their European Championship team.