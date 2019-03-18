Fife AC among the medals at Road Race Championships

Fife AC juniors returned home from the Scottish Young Athletes Road Race Championships at Ingliston with two individual medals, two team medals and a handful of top 20 performances.

A week after finishing her cross country season with a third place finish at the final British Athletics Cross Country Challenge in Loughborough, Anna Hedley won the U15 girls’ race from Katie

Johnstone of Edinburgh AC and Sarah Coutts of Pitreavie AC.

There were impressive runs from the rest of the U15 girls team, with Anna Dalglish in ninth, Isla Hedley in 15th, Hayley Brown in 20th and Esmee Thoms in 29th.

The two Annas and Isla took team silver behind Giffnock North AC.

Isla Thoms, who enjoyed a hugely successful cross country season with wins at the Scottish Schools Cross Country Championships at Hopetoun House and the East District Cross Country Championships in Aberdeen, secured the silver medal in the U13 girls race behind rival Anna Cairns of Inverness Harriers.

With great runs from Ruby Russell in 8th and Katie Sandilands in 19th, the club’s U13 girls took team silver behind a strong Inverness Harriers team.

In the U15 boys’ race, Struan Bennett ran well to finish fifth in what was a very close race.

The field was so tightly packed that Struan was only six seconds off the gold medal.

In the U17 men’s race, Ben Sandilands was 16th and Michael Sanderson was 23rd.