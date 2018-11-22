Fife Classic Trophy goes on display at the St Andrews Links Trust

The St Andrews Links Trust , which regularly hosts golfers with disabilities at the ‘Home of Golf’,is displaying the Fife Classic Trophy on behalf of the Scottish Disability Golf & Curling Charity (SDGC).

The trophy was handed over on Monday and will be displayed in the Eden Clubhouse until next year.

The current holder of the prestigious title is Adam Storrie of Fauldhouse, who took the title after two days of glorious golf and weather in October, just before Team Europe travelled to Florida for the disabled Ryder Cup, which Europe won after the three days of match play golf at Rotonda Resort near Tampa.

Jim Gales, founder and current secretary of the SDGC said: “As an association we are very grateful for this and do very much appreciate it.

“Golfers with disabilities have had a long association with the St Andrews Links Trust, which dates back well before the charity was created in 2004.

“The Trust first began assisting our members over 20 years ago both on their courses and with practice facilities.

“The SDGC has also completed the treble in the last year, by winning all three trophies for inclusive team golf.

“They have beaten England most recently in Leeds for the ‘Auld Enemies Cup’ and took the Golfermag GB Cup at Murrayshall in Perthshire, then with the Phoenix disabled Ryder Cup in Florida, things are definitely looking brighter for disabled golf in Scotland.”