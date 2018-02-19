Fife Fours: Markinch into semi-finals

On Sunday, at East Fife Indoor B.C. the Fife Fours competition had reached the quarter final stage and Markinch faced Kirkcaldy for a place in the semi finals.

On rink 1, J.Lafferty, J.Davies Snr, R.Crawford and T.Pettigrew (skip) soon established a lead of 7-1 after four ends played.

Although Markinch stretched their lead to 10-5, they lost a count of four shots on the 11th end for the gap to be closed to 10-9.

However, they managed to win two of the last three ends to secure a 13-10 win.

On rink 2, B.Bell, Ms.R.Bunting, B.Cowan and S.McFarlane (skip) lost the first end by two shots, but soon picked up the pace to lead 7-4 after seven ends.

They then continued to dominate the game, picking up a count of six shots on the ninth end and run out winners by 21 shots to five.

The final game on rink 3, saw M.Comrie, P.McTavish, J.Davies Jnr and D.Comrie (skip) start with four shots on the first end, but lost the next three ends to trail 4-6.

They soon found their rhythm and lost only two more shots for the rest of the game to record a comfortable 17-8 win as Markinch progressed into the semi finals.

The semi-final will be played on Sunday, March 4 against Buckhaven B.C, who squeezed through against Abbeyview.

The team will be selected the week before, although very few changes are anticipated after such a convincing win.

Markinch 7pts (51) Kirkcaldy 0pt (23) (Markinch skips first) – T. Pettigrew 13 W. Macdonald 10; S. McFarlane 21 A. Haldane 5; D. Comrie 17 J. Butter 8.

Members are reminded that the fees for the forthcomimg outdoor season are now due and these can be paid every Thursday evening at the Club, when the Treasurer will be in attendance. The fees for this year are the same as last year, which is £120 for a full member.