Flyers Club on a high after help in raising funds for new trampoline

A trampolining club in Glenrothes were able to invest in a brand new Ultimate trampoline thanks to a funding boost.

The Flyers Trampoline Club based at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes, was one of a handful of sports clubs in Fife to benefit from a share of £2500 from Aldi’s Scottish Sports Fund.

The fund, launched last year, is designed to support clubs across Scotland and build a legacy from the Olympic Games by helping young people take part in physical activity within their local communities.

Flyers Trampoline Club, Fife Sailability, St Andrews Colts Football Club, Dundee and District Table Tennis Association and Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club each received £500 from Scottish Sport Fund.

Applications were submitted from across the country and a judging panel from Aldi was given the tough job of reviewing all applications and selecting beneficiaries.

Olympic gold and silver medallist Callum Skinner said: “Aldi’s support of sports clubs in Scotland is hugely important. I started training at the City of Edinburgh Racing club in Meadowbank so know first-hand that this type of funding will make a considerable difference to clubs and charities throughout the country.”

Richard Holloway, Managing Director of Aldi in Scotland, said: “The Scottish Sport Fund is our way of giving clubs and organisations a helping hand to continue their great work in the local area. We hope that our continued efforts to offer vital funding to sports clubs across Scotland will lead to healthier and more active lifestyles in the long term.

“We are excited to see the Aldi Scottish Sport Fund go from strength to strength, helping local sports clubs to do the same.”