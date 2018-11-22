Freuchie Fliers have a kwik game thanks to donation

Since Freuchie Cricket Club’s formation in 1908, kwik cricket had never been played in the winter and especially not outdoors under floodlights.

However last Friday (16th), the club’s junior side Freuchie Fliers made history by playing local team, Glenrothes Gladiators in these conditions. It was a very narrow win to the Gladiators and despite the cold weather both teams and spectators enjoyed the game.

This important initiative is being supported with funding from the Rotary Club of the Howe of Fife. Whose president, John Bonington presented a cheque for £500 to a group of Freuchie Fliers, watched by their club president Robbie Birrell.

John said “This is a wonderful way to help introduce youngsters into the game, especially over the winter months. It is an example of just the kind of scheme for young people our Rotary Club wants to support, using the funds we raise from the folk in the Howe.”

Robbie said “The club is committed to working with children and young people and it’s this new initiative from the five year plan that the club is concentrating on over the next six months, leading up to the new 2019 season in April.

“The young people are the club’s future. It is vitally important that the club invests not only money, but time, commitment and effort.”

It’s also in the five year plan that the 2019 season will see the launch of a girl’s cricket team at Freuchie.

Robbie added: “The senior players, coaches, mentors and volunteers will continue to offer sporting advice and encouragement throughout the year and will continue to enthuse learning and inspire the up and coming young talent.

“Young existing cricketers and youngsters who want to know about the game are encouraged to come along each Friday and become a Freuchie Flier.”