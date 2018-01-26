Funding boost for Falkland Cricket Club

Falkland Cricket Club has won around £4100 in funding after a successful online campaign.

The club was one of thousands of organisations, groups and campaigns throughout the UK which applied to win funding through the Aviva Community Fund scheme.

It was announced this week that it had been successful in its efforts, as just one of 48 projects which secured up to £5000 from the scheme.

The club will use the funding to purchase replacement covers for its pitch at Scroggie Park.

The successful campaign was thanks to the votes of the public, with more than 3000 people backing the project.

Paul Watson, committee member and player, said: “It was great news, because we put a lot of work into getting that number of votes.

“It’s a real community effort.

“We pushed it through social media, to clubs down south, to colleagues, friends and family.

“We don’t know who voted for us but we can only thank them.

“This could also bring more people to the club.”

After securing enough votes to get to the next stage, the club had to go in front of a panel and justify why it deserved the funding.

Paul said: “This is for covers for the playing pitch.

“Playing cricket in Scotland, the weather is a challenge.

“We have covers at the moment, which we’ve had for about 10-15 years, but they are big and bulky.

“As a result of this, we’ll get more games of cricket for the kids and all age groups.

“We have around 90 members, a fantastic junior set up, cater for all ages, girls and boys. What we’re trying to do at Falkland CC is entice people to come along – not just players but families.

“We’re a very family friendly club and during the summer it can be a bit of a social event.”

To keep up to date with the latest goings-on at Falkland CC, visit www.facebook.com/Scroggie1860/.

To see the other winners, visit community-fund.aviva.co.uk.