Glenrothes athlete Chris Russell comes second in series race

Glenrothes athlete Chris Russell finished runner-up in the second race of the Skull Mountain Trail Series at Balbirnie Park, Markinch last Sunday

Russell, running for Leven Las Vagas Club, was behind winner Duncan Ryan of Perth Road Runners who blew away the competition with his second win of the series coming home in 28 minutes and 10 seconds. Ben Kinninmonth of Fife AC finished third and Mark Webster was the leading Falkland Trail Runner in fourth in 30:06.

Over 160 runners competed the four mile race in the beautiful surroundings of Balbirnie Park which included mud, water crossings and a few hills.

Finishing seventh overall and winning the women’s category was Maya Stone, Fife AC in 30:53s, Julie Menzies, BMF Dunfermline was second with Kellyanne Muir, Kirkcaldy Wizards in 3rd place. Scott Douglas of Forfar Road Runners was ninth overall and leading junior, with Findlay Simpson, Falkland Trail Runners in second and Christian Muir Perth Strathtay in third.

Leading home the female juniors was Chloe Herd Unattached.

Age category winners included M50 Ian Howitt, Pitreavie AC, M60 John Boyle Kinross RR, M70 Mike Murray Lothian RC, F50 Karen McAllister Falkirk Victoria, F60 Anne Harley Falkland TR,

FTR finishing positions: 4 Mark Webster 30:06, 23 Mike Murdoch 33:17, 24 Paul Hammond 33:19, 25 Andy Harley 33:29, 36 Findlay Simpson 34:57, 61 Joe Holden 37:45, 62 Christopher Laing 37:51, 68 Lee Cessford 38:17, 82 Ann Harley 39:38, 83 Gillian Ireland 39:39, 85 Alan Gardener 40:00, 107 Mike Alcock M65 44:18, 137 Annie Gibson 48:02, 146 Jude Alcock 50:39, 157 Sandra Gardener 57:32.

A number of Skwerls made the trip to the Scottish Borders to take part in the Glentress Half Marathon and 10k races. Half Marathon: Alan Gardener 2:36.09, Lizzie Martin 2:31.16, Eric Nachman 2:58.31, Hennie Viksten 3:06.46, Sandra Gardener 3:34.11, Stuart McIntyre 3:35.16, Caroline Colgan 3:35.19.10k, Angela Taylor 1:03.01, Bill Duff 1:03.26, Karen Spence 1:27.31, Kim Gilbert [with dog] 1:30.31.

Just across the Border John Clark completed the Northumberland Marathon at Bamburgh Castle in 5 hours 14 minutes.

The duo of Nic Brew and Louise Lessells represented the Falkland club in the National Cross Country Championships at Callendar Park, 710 competitors completed the Senior Men’s 10k race with Nic finishing 125 in 40 minutes 52 seconds while in the Senior Women’s race over the same distance Louise was 183rd of 319 finishers in 54 minutes 12 seconds.