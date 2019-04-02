Glenrothes athlete John Thomson edged out of medals at World Masters

Glenrothes veteran athlete John Thomson admits he was left disappointed after he narrowly missed out on a medal in the World Masters Indoor Championships M60 1500m final in Torun, Poland last weekend.

The 61-year-old felt strong in qualifying in the semi-final last Friday and finished second, but in the final he was edged out by fellow Brit Paul Fletcher (4:50.27.) for third.

Italy’s Alfredo Bonetti clinched gold in a time of 4:48.26.

It was a bittersweet moment for Thomson as he crossed the finish line; disappointed to miss out on a medal but pleased to still be able to compete with the world’s best at his age after a two-year break in the sport through knee injury problems.

Thomson, a previous silver medallist at these Championships, told the Gazette: “I felt so good on the Friday in the semi-final. I could have run much faster and finished second in qualifying and am thinking ‘let’s do the same tomorrow’. It had given me great encouragement. I’m not saying I would’ve won it on the Friday but I think I could’ve.

“I think with having that two years off through injuries, I have lost a little bit in my legs needed to perform over the two days. Not having that training background, I needed to find that extra five per cent which I felt was missing.

“I’m disappointed, but at the same time I will take the positives. I feel I’ve come along way in the last year. You’re competing against the world’s best at that age. I know what I need to do to improve going forward.”

Thomson will take a break over the next couple of weeks but his enthusiasm for running certainly hasn’t diminished and now has his sights set on competing on the Highland Games circuit before the European Masters Athletics Championships in September.

He said: “I’ll have to watch, you can over race. I enjoy it so much but I try and limit myself to the one race a weekend. I love the Highland Games.

“There’s no better feeling, it’s a lovely setting when it’s sunny. You get much bigger crowds than amateur championships when sometimes it can be three men and his dog.

“It’s a tight circuit so the crowd are really close you can get up to 18,000 fans on a good day. I also love the camaraderie as well. You don’t see your rivals in the winter but in the summer it is every week.”