Glenrothes athlete John Thomson scoops double gold at British Masters Indoor Championships

Glenrothes veteran athlete John Thomson was in medal winning form at the British Masters Indoor Athletics Championships at the Lea Valley Athletics Arena in London.

Running in the M60 1500 metres, Thomson broke clear of his six rivals on the last lap to claim the gold medal in 5:05.66.

Steve Taylor, Trafford followed the Fifer over the line in 5:08.14 with Peter Mountain, Bristol & West in third place in 5:09.75.

John, who then went on to make it a double gold with victory in the M60 800 metres, will be heading to Torun in Poland as part of near 400 strong Great Britain and Northern Ireland team at the end of the month to contest the M60 1500 metres at the World Masters Indoor Championship.

Meanwhile, Falkland Trail Runner Jamie Lessells was the leading under-20 at the annual Cupar ‘5’ race. Jamie covered the five miles out and back course from Duffus Park in an impressive time of 28 minutes 41 seconds which also placed him 12th overall behind race winner Lewis Rodgers, Fife AC 26.16.

Other FTR results from the race were 28th Mark Webster 30.46, 78th Andy Harley 34.33, 103rd Gordon Coull 36.58, 142nd John Clark 40.26, 157th Gillian Ireland 41.33, 217th Karen Spence 54.27. 219 runners completed the course.

A trio of Skwerls were among a big field who contested the inaugural running of the Corstorphine Hill 10k Trail Race. Bill Duff continued his fine running form finishing in 63m 50s Rosie Lee wasn’t far behind him in 65m 20s and John Lee 76m 30s. The race was won by James Dunn, HBT in 36m 27s.