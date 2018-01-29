Glenrothes athletes come out on top in Skull Mountain Winter Trail Series

The second race in the Skull Mountain Winter Trail Series took place at a murky and muddy Balbirnie Park in Markinch last Sunday.

One hundred and fifty runners were tested by a course which included hills, bogs, puddles, sticky mud, river crossings. There was local success with two Glenrothes athletes finishing first and second with Chris Russell, Leven Las Vegas coming home ahead of Dave Clark, Falkland Trail Runners.

The latter club also filled the second and third places in the female category with Judith Turner and Zoey Johnston following home winner Julie Menzies, BMF Dunfermline. Skwerls were also among the category winners with Lyle Allan the leading over-60 and Beccy Clark and Findlay Simpson the respective female and male junior winners.

Leading results FTR unless stated: Male: 1 Chris Russell, Leven Las Vegas 26.59, 2 Dave Clark 28.40, 3 Arran Lowden Unattached 28.46.Female: 1 Julie Menzies BMF Dunfermline, 30.29,2 Judith Turner 31.05,3 Zoey Johnston 33.37.

Nine hundred runners were out and about on the Lomond Hills on Sunday for the annual Devil’s Burdens Hill Relays. Six runners make up a team with two running solo legs and two pairs each running a leg. The race comprises the following route. Leg 1: Falkland to Strathmiglo (single runner) 7.7km, 150m climb, Leg 2: Strathmiglo to Kinnesswood (paired runners) 11.5km, 700m climb, Leg 3: Kinnesswood to Maspie Den (paired runners) 11.5km, 420m climb, Leg 4: Maspie Den to Falkland (single runner) 5.5km, 390m climb.

Clubs from all over Scotland were represented including four from the Falkland Trail Runners. A total of 151 teams finished the course.

The FTR finishing positions were, 35th [Whiskey Business] Bryan Innes,Iain Thomson & Ross Moreland, John Wilson & Mike Murdoch,Dave Clark. 3h 39m 00s. 88th [Muddy Buddies] Susanne Lumsden,Susie Harley & Sarah Legge, Kevin Murray & Ross McArthur, Jack McArthur. 4h 20m 08s. 106th [Yeti’s Vodkas Run] Andy Harley,Andy Cameron & Sandy Adam , Kevin Funnell & Tony Catlin, Russ Valentine. 4h 36m 32s. 141[Nuts & Hazelnuts] Lee Cessford, Steven Murray & Louise Belgrave, Ian Simpson & Tony Gallagher, Carolyn Haddow. 5h 39m 03s. The race was won by the team from Westerlands.

FTR members were in action at four of the parkruns on Saturday morning. Kylie Smith was the first female finisher at Kirkcaldy with her time of 22.43 for the 5k course placing her 18th overall. At St Andrews, Brian Cruikshank finished 2nd in 18.34. Karen Campbell was a lone skwerl at Styrathclyde where she recorded a course PB of 27.47. FTR Results. St Andrews: 2 Brian Cruikshank 18.34, 49 & 8F Hailey Marshall 26.49, 50 Gordon Laing 26.50, 112 & 40F Frances Carelton 39.10. Kirkcaldy: 18 & 1F Kylie Smith 22.43, 54 Iain Donaldson 25.57, 116 & 30F Fiona Malone 30.14, 117 John Malone 30.22. Strathclyde: 125 & 28F Karen Campbell 27.47. Perth: 91 William Starkey 25.37, 151 & 43F Zoe McIntosh 29.41.