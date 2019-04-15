Glenrothes boxer Billy Millar follows in brother’s footsteps and wins youth title

A family in Glenrothes were celebrating a boxing double this week after more success in the ring.

Billy Millar (16) had already shown off his potential when he beat Northern District Champion Fawaz Aborode (Byron) on a split decision in the semi-final of Boxing Scotland’s Youth championship.

His coach from Glenrothes Boxing Club Stevie McGuire said: “Billy boxed to all the tactics we discussed about this pressure fighter and Billy was a convincing points winner.”

His opponent in the final was Borders boxer Jack Grant (Chirnside) a fighter, who had previously beat Millar in the Eastern District Final just four weeks earlier. Millar exacted revenge on Grant when he clinched victory after the three rounds on a split decision to become Boxing Scotland Youth champion at the 52kg category.

McGuire said: “For sure, Billy wasn’t going to be beaten a second time. He dominated the fight and ran out a very good points winner.”

It was a double celebration as Billy followed up his younger brother Michael’s success at the Eastern District Championship in February. The 13-year-old secured his first title win in the 38kgs category in a convincing unanimous points victory over Jamie Crawford from the Sparta club in Falkirk and then received a walkover win in the Scottish Championship when his opponent pulled out.

There was disappointment though for heavyweight boxer Nathan Levers, who lost to Scott Edwards of Elgin in the 91kg category in the Elite Finals at Ravenscraig in Motherwell on a split decision. McGuire said he was unlucky to miss out on the title.

All three boxers plus Cameron Anderson, Matthew Clark and Jake Adams will be in action at their home show at the Ciswo Club in Glenrothes on April 26.