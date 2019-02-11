Glenrothes boxers get ready to rumble at the Gilvenbank

Glenrothes Boxing Club boxer Emma McCulloch is set to make her professional debut in the ring a week on Saturday at the Gilvenbank Hotel.

The four-time Scottish champion quit the amateur ranks last year and will be up against tough Bulgarian fighter Teodora Hristova in the flyweight contest. Hristova (34) though hasn’t won in nearly two years and has lost her two fights.

McCulloch (27) will be one of four local boxers fighting on the night on February 23.

Also on the card is Glenrothes’ Eftychia Kathopouli who will be boxing in her third pro bout against Vaida Masiokaite from Lithuania, who was defeated by Glenrothes Boxing Club’s Elaine Greenan in November last year.

Kathopouli beat Dominika Novotna at the Hydro in Glasgow on her professional debut in 2018 before losing to the undefeated Rachel Ball and she has promised to bring war to Masiokaite.

The third female fighter on the card is Greenan. She has dropped down a division to super featherweight to box Liliya Simova of Bulgaria, who has won one of two pro fights when she beat her fellow compatriot.

The final bout of the evening will see the return of John McCallum. The 30-year-old has recovered from a shoulder injury and will be fighting for the Celtic Light heavyweight title.

McCallum has won his last four fights and he beat Jevgenijs Andrejevs on his last outing at the Gilvenbank.

He tweeted: “Getting ready for the big fight in two weeks’ time under the guidance of John Edwards. Learning and pushing myself to new limits every day. Bring on February 23.”

Tickets, which include a three-course meal, cost £60 and are available from Emma (07837118564), Stevie McGuire (07957450322) or the Gilvenbank (01592 742077).