Glenrothes Boxing Club: McCulloch, Kathopouli, Greenan and McCallum post wins

It was a successful night for Glenrothes Boxing Club at the Gilvenbank Hotel last Saturday as they clinched a cleansweep of victories.

Four-time amateur Scottish champion Emma McCulloch got her pro career off to a flyer with a 40-37 points victory over Bulgarian Teodora Hristova in the flyweight contest.

Glenrothes’ Eftychia Kathopouli won her featherweight bout with Vaida Masiokaite securing a 40-36 points victory over her Lithuanian opponent.

Elaine Greenan recorded her third victory on the bounce with a hard-fought 39-38 victory over Polish fighter Bojana Libiszewska in the super featherweight bout.

And John McCallum returned to action nine months after his last fight in May, with a comfortable 40-35 win over Northern Irish boxer Casey Blair.

McCallum was denied the chance to take home the Celtic light heavyweight title after Blair failed to make championship weight ahead of the bout.