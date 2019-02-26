Glenrothes champion Jodie Chalk in BBC documentary The Racer

A documentary chronicling the promising career of a talented Glenrothes racer is set to air this week.

The Racer, produced and directed by Kirkcaldy’s Alex Harron, is a 30-minute film about female motorcyclist Jodie Chalk and her lofty ambitions of reaching the summit and one day becoming a Moto GP champion.

The film, which focuses on last season’s CB500 National Championship, explores the hurdles Jodie has to overcome being a female and gay in a male dominated sport. It also shows her relationship with her father, retired firefighter Garfield, who was a Scottish Classic champion in the early 90s. Jodie first rode a bike at the age of four after getting one at Christmas and was racing at 10. Ever since then her relationship with her father has developed through their shared love of motorsport racing.

The film will show the high and lows as Garfield and Jodie try to raise funds to further her career whilst dealing with the pressures of a £20,000 a year sport.

In the teaser trailer, Jodie says: “You’re flying round corners at crazy speeds and hanging off the bike at ridiculous angles, so your body is telling you this isn’t the best place to be. You’re having to fight that instinct constantly which is a massive rush. It is almost like your bloods on fire.

“Being a female racer who does win races it can be a shock to some of the racers in racing who haven’t had that before. There will be people who don’t like it.

“Once you’re on a bike, you are a racer and it does not matter what colour or gender you are all that goes completely out the window.”

The documentary of the 24-year-old, will be shown on Thursday at 11pm on the new BBC Scotland channel.