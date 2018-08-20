Glenrothes Cricket to discuss club’s future

Glenrothes Cricket Club will hold crunch talks with members on Wednesday to discuss its future.

The news comes after the first team were unable to fulfil its two remaining fixtures following relegation from the Eastern Premier Division.

The first team have lost all 14 league games this season and were unable to field a team against Aberdeenshire last Saturday or Forfarshire this weekend.

It has led to the club chairman Kenny Crichton to call a meeting with members to discuss the club’s future on Wednesday.

Crichton attempted to put a positive spin on the “disappointing” season and believes the success stories at the club – such as the new sports pavilion and youth section – far outweigh the negative of being demoted.

He told the Gazette: “It’s been a hard season for the first XI but there is so much more to the club.

“That’s the one negative but there are so many more positives stories.

“There is a new clubhouse being built and going forward we will have an opportunity to create a proper sports facility, which can be used by many different sports groups.

“Our youth Gladiator section has been a real success story with more youngsters getting involved in cricket.

“The club is having a meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the future of the club. “It’s about being sensible and how we can progress the club.

“We’ve been relegated from the Championship but the likelihood is we will probably drop down two or three leagues.”

On the field, Glenrothes problems began at the start of the season.

Due to a shortage in numbers they were forced to withdraw their second team from competition at the start of the campaign, leaving their third XI in Division 5 and their first team in the Eastern Premier Division – a six league gap.

That step up in quality has seemingly proved too much when there has been absentees and call-offs, with Glenrothes having lost all their games and unable to field a team against Aberdeenshire last weekend and Forfarshire this Saturday.

Crichton added: “Our third team has been made up of players who just enjoy playing so it has been unfair to them asking them to make the step up to play for the first team so we have not been able to sustain the level needed.

“Unfortunately university and personal problems within members of the club has meant it has been tough to fulfil a team every week.

“We hold the meeting on Wednesday and see what members want to do.”