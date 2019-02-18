Glenrothes fencer Chloe Dickson wins gold at BUCS

Glenrothes fencer Chloe Dickson retained her women’s foil title at the British University College Sports (BUCS) individual championships for a third year in a row.

Chloe, who was representing Edinburgh University, was up against her uni team-mate and British No.2 Katie Smith in the final and recorded a convincing 15-4 victory in Sheffield last Saturday.

It came 24 hours after she secured silver in the women’s sabre after losing 15-12 in the final to Jenna Bray. Chloe secured gold at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Australia last November and she concedes there is an added pressure to win when she is competing at uni level.

She told the Gazette: “It was amazing to come away with the gold. I think there is an expectation coming into these events to win but it is how you deal with that and I felt I dealt with the pressure well. I would have been disappointed if I did not win the gold but I’m delighted that I did.”

After securing silver on the Friday, Chloe was fencing in her main event on the Saturday. She got off to an impressive start winning all her poule fights and went into the direct elimination rounds as top seed. Her form saw her ease through to the final where she defeated her team-mate. Chloe admits she was a bit surprised by the final scoreline.

She said: “I thought the game would be a lot closer. I think because you know each other’s game so well it is always going to be difficult but I performed better on the day. I stuck to my gameplan, I know what I’m good at. It’s a long two days so I was absolutely knackered after it.”

Chloe has her sights on defending her British championship title in April before the European and World championships come round this summer.