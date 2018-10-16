Glenrothes to host historic boxing event

Glenrothes is set to host a boxing extravaganza with the first ever all-female line up in the UK being held in the town next month.

Local boxing club trio Eftychia Kathopouli, Emma McCulloch and Elaine Greenan will be starring as they look to take the next step in their professionals careers in front of a home crowd on November 9.

Once the last bastion of male masculinity, female boxing has grown in popularity over the years and has been in the spotlight after successes for Nicola Adams and Katie Taylor.

Kathopouli, McCulloch and Greenan will be hoping they can follow in their footsteps as they fight their way to the top.

Their opponents have yet to be unveiled but head coach at Glenrothes Boxing Club, Stevie McGuire, who is promoting the event, believes it is a night not to be missed.

McGuire said: “This is the first all female boxing line up in the UK and we’re really excited.

“Female boxing is really starting to take off.

“There was nothing there five or six years ago until Nicola Adams and Katie Taylor won the world championships, and this has really helped to raise the profile of the sport.

“They have inspired new boxers to take it on and there is a lot more coverage on TV.

“I’ve got three female professionals Eftychia Kathopouli, Emma McCulloch and Elaine Greenan who have all have been Scottish champions at amateur level and they are all beginning to come of age in the professional ranks.”

All three female boxers have built up a wealth of experience at amateur level before becoming professional.

Kathopouli (36) is from Greece but came to Glenrothes four years ago and competes at super featherweight level.

McCulloch (29) is a flyweight from Lochgelly and Greenan (32), from Livingston, fights in the lightweight division.

McGuire underlined the importance of the fight to the girls, he said: “This is no exhibition, they are fighting for their careers.

“They want to win if they get beat, they drop down the ladder.

“The skill level is very good, I wouldn’t say it was quite on a par with men’s, but it is not far behind.

“They train and spar with the males in the gym, there is no easy path.

“I say to some of the male boxers ‘do not hold back because it is a women’, because if they catch you with a hook they are not going to turn round and say ‘I can’t hit him because he is a man’.

“There’s some great sparring and this will be a great night.”

For more information about the event contact the Gilvenbank Hotel, or Stevie McGuire on 07957450322.