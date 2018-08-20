Glenrothes Tri Club members’ weekend results

Glenrothes Triathlon Club were represented in both the Aberfeldy Triathlon and Loch Tay Sprint Triathlon last weekend.

The triathlon includes a 1800m metres swim in Loch Tay, a 90km cycle followed by a 21km run within the grounds of Tymouth Castle.

Helena Sim was the club’s sole competitor in the event crossing the finish line in an excellent time of 7 hours 00 mins 5 secs.

The Sprint Triathlon is a 750m swim, 20k cycle and 5k run, the GTC finishing times were: Neil Anderson 1:33.10, John Beveridge 1:15.01, Clair Kane 1:41.02, Neil Pirie 1:30.50, Aaron Leslie 1:25.06, Daniel Haran 1:28.50, Mark Hunter 1:27.38, Allan Harley 1:29.55, Neil McKinnon 1:53.01.

The club also had runners in three different parkruns on Saturday morning. Results were: Victoria Park [Glasgow] 221 Gareth Piggott 27.58. Kirkcaldy: 33 Bernard Lawless 22.35, 132 Tim Oman 29.28, 159 Ian Goldie 34.01. Lanark Moor: 47 Karen Forsyth 31.01, 48 Barry Davie 31.12. Willie Scott ran the Paisley 10k finishing with a personal best time of 48:04.