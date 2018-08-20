Glenrothes Tri Club members’ weekend results

Glenrothes Triathlon Club member Helena Sim finishes the Aberfeldy Triathlon
Glenrothes Triathlon Club were represented in both the Aberfeldy Triathlon and Loch Tay Sprint Triathlon last weekend.

The triathlon includes a 1800m metres swim in Loch Tay, a 90km cycle followed by a 21km run within the grounds of Tymouth Castle.

Helena Sim was the club’s sole competitor in the event crossing the finish line in an excellent time of 7 hours 00 mins 5 secs.

The Sprint Triathlon is a 750m swim, 20k cycle and 5k run, the GTC finishing times were: Neil Anderson 1:33.10, John Beveridge 1:15.01, Clair Kane 1:41.02, Neil Pirie 1:30.50, Aaron Leslie 1:25.06, Daniel Haran 1:28.50, Mark Hunter 1:27.38, Allan Harley 1:29.55, Neil McKinnon 1:53.01.

The club also had runners in three different parkruns on Saturday morning. Results were: Victoria Park [Glasgow] 221 Gareth Piggott 27.58. Kirkcaldy: 33 Bernard Lawless 22.35, 132 Tim Oman 29.28, 159 Ian Goldie 34.01. Lanark Moor: 47 Karen Forsyth 31.01, 48 Barry Davie 31.12. Willie Scott ran the Paisley 10k finishing with a personal best time of 48:04.