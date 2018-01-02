Glenrothes Triathlon Club hopes to keep smashing its goals in 2018

The year 2017 has been another successful 12 months for the Glenrothes Triathlon Club with many top notch individual achievements and impressive club successes.

On the individual front the club made a few more Ironmen as well as GTC’s first Ironlady.

Meanwhile, other members completed their first 70.3 miles event (Half Ironman), Standard, Sprint and Novice distance Triathlon’s, Duathlon’s, Aquathlon’s, Ultra and Hill Running events, marathon’s, half marathon’s, 10k And 5k Races and everything else in between.

Many Members have exceeded their expectations and completely smashed their personal goals in swimming, cycling, running and in many cases all three.

To celebrate GTC’s fifth Anniversary they hosted their inaugural Triathlon which proved very popular and was responsible for making many new triathletes.

As a Triathlon Club this was a major accomplishment which they are very proud of. The Balbirnie Duathlon is a big event for the club.

It’s now a two-time Triathlon Scotland Event winner. Most Enjoyable Event of the Year in 2013 and Event of the Year 2017.

This was awarded to the club in November and was the icing on the cake of an amazing year. The club have big plans and goals for 2018 and are looking to attract new members.

If you’re looking to get fitter in 2018 you are invited to join the friendliest and most inclusive club around.

Club spokesperson Maureen Hill said: “We cater for and encourage all abilities in all three disciplines of Triathlon. Of course you don’t have to be good at or want to do all three as we will be happy to help you with whatever areas you want to focus on.

“Look out for details of new 2018 memberships which will be opening up in Entry Central in the next week or so.

“We would love to have you join us and help you achieve your fitness aspirations and goals in the new year whilst having so much fun along the way with a fabulous group of inspirational people.”