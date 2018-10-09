Glenrothes Triathlon Club pair take on Ironman in Lanzarote

It has been a busy weekend for the Glenrothes Triathlon Club team who were contesting events at both home and abroad.

Barry Davie contested his first ever 70.3 Ironman out in Lanzarote. In his debut he put in an impressive performance, covering the distance in a very good time of 5hrs 58mins 35secs, with Kevin Davie no stranger to the island, coming home in 5hrs 29mins 54secs.

The Barcelona Ironman saw Steven Honeyman enjoy his first full distance for the club, but not his first full distance race. Steven has enjoyed many ironman distances in the past, so is no stranger to what to expect. Steven crossed the line in a magnificent time off 11hrs 43mins 19secs.

Andrew Sim took part in a unique event on Saturday. The ‘Craggy Island’ Triathlon which consists of a 550m swim from the mainland to the Isle of Kerrera, then an 8km run too the highest point of the island. Andrew covered the distance in a great time of 1hr 50mins 47secs.

Closer to home two members took part in the Nutcracker race series in Glenrothes which saw Aaron Leslie finish in 45mins 22secs and Wendi Duncan coming home in 55min 20secs to place third in the F45 cat winner.

Team mates Nicola Philp and Andy Milne completed the 21mile course of the Mugdock Scottish Mountain bike orienreering competition in 2hrs 24mins 54secs.

Mairi McRobbie took part in the fun crit race event around Glasgow University

Other results: Dunfermline parkrun: Karen Forsyth 29mins 57secs. Lochore Meadows parkrun: Bernard Lawless 22mins 21secs, Tina Oman 29mins.02sec.

Livingston parkrun: Gareth Piggot 25mins 45secs.