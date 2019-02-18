Glenrothes youngster secures first boxing title

Talented young boxer Michael Millar won the Eastern District Championships on February 10 at Cowie Miners’ Club in Stirling.

The 13-year-old secured his first title win in the 38kgs category in a convincing unanimous points victory over Jamie Crawford from the Sparta club in Falkirk.

Michael of Glenrothes Boxing Club has his sights set on more success at the Scottish Championships this weekend in Motherwell.

Also this weekend is the eagerly anticipated boxing night at the Gilvenbank Hotel. Glenrothes Boxing Club fighters Emma McCulloch, Eftychia Kathopouli, Elaine Greenan and John McCallum are all in action. Four-time Scottish champ McCulloch is set to make her professional debut.

Tickets are available from Stevie McGuire (07957450322).