Gold rush for Glenrothes swimmers

Glenrothes ASC swimmers had a successful day at the Carnegie Graded Meet last Sunday. It’s the second gala in as many outings where the team have come home with an award.

After receiving the George Donn trophy at the Fife Championships in September, the team collected the Best Visiting Club award at the Carnegie Meet, a notable start to the season for the club’s head coach Joanna Laing who was appointed in September. The team of 22 swimmers recorded 44 personal bests in their swims while collecting 14 gold medals, 10 silvers, 11 bronze and two “too fast” awards.

In the youngest age group Katie Low received a gold medal for an outstanding PB in the 100m breaststroke as well as a bronze for both the 100m IM and free.

The Glenrothes boys were dominant in the 12-13 year age group, with 21 PBs between them. Saif Azzam won gold in the 50m free, with team mate Angus Kennedy finishing in second place after winning the 50m back. Ryan King had an outstanding day, a PB in every swim meant he was awarded a “too fast award” for his 100m fly, gold in 200m IM and gold in 100m free. Callum Lindsay brought home the gold in the 100m backstroke, and bronze in the 100m free, and three PB’s from three swims.

In the girls 14 and over events Charlotte Williamson was swimming for Glenrothes for the first time and added to the team’s points with a win in the 100m breaststroke and a silver in the 100m backstroke. Katie Wason had a tremendous day with a personal best in the 100m free and 100m fly earning her first place in both events and a silver in her 200m.

A round up of all the swimmers’ results on the day is available on our website.