Good weekend for the Falkland Trail Runners

Falkland Trail Runner Nanette Heaney was the leading over-60 female last Sunday’s Alloa Half Marathon, writes Shane Fenton.

Nanette completed the course in the excellent time of 1 hour 34 minutes 36 seconds to finish 258th overall, pretty good when you consider 1800 runners started the race.

The Falkland club’s first male finisher in 43rd place was Bryan Innes, with Hailey Marshall the leading female in 233rd.

The overall race winner was Kevin Wood, Fife AC with Morag Millar, Central AC leading female. FTR finishers: 43 Bryan Innes 1.20.47, 233 Hailey Marshall 1.33.30 (chip time), 257 Paul Hammond 1.34.27, 258 Nanette Heaney 1.34.36, 369 Susanne Lumsden 1.37.38, 718 Daniel Kershaw 1.47.54, 1552 Fiona Malone 2.16.00, 1721 Sandra Gardener 2.32.01, 1724 Nessie Kirkbride 2.32.42, 1728 Caroline Colgan 2.33.22, 1729 Stuart McIntyre 2.33.22.

There was further category success with Bill Duff the first over-70 finisher in the Birnam Hill Race. Also contesting the race was Dave Clark, Bryan Lessells, John Wilmot and Martin Kirkbride. Also among the hills were John and Rosemary Lee who ran the Deuchary Hill Canter.

The club’s ultra runners ran the John Muir Way Ultra 50k race. FTR finishing times were, Kevin Funnell 5: 30, 51s, Tony Gallacher 5:49.39, Angela Taylor 5:50.07, John Clark 5:56.11, Karen Bayne 6:03.15, Karen Spence 7:34.30.

Alison Marven was a lone skwerl in the 29th running of the Tom Scott Memorial 10 miles race at Strathclyde Park, finishing in 1:29,01, placing 298 out of 637 finishers.