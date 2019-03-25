Grand National: Lake View Lad one to watch at Aintree

Bookmakers have Kinneston’s stables Nick Alexander’s Lake View Lad priced at 16/1 fifth favourite for the Randox Health Grand National a week on Saturday at Aintree.

The nine-year-old, who has been improving over fences this National Hunt campaign, landed the Rehearsal Chase (Listed) at Newcastle on his seasonal debut before following it up with a win at Weatherbys in the Rowland Meyrick Chase (Grade 3) staying on well to win over three miles.

He then went to the Cheltenham festival and ran a very solid third place in the Ultima Handicap Chase behind Beware The Bear and Vintage Clouds. He comes from the triple grand national winning owner Trevor Hemmings.

Tiger Roll, who won the race 12 months ago, looks set to go off the shortest price favourite for many years.

Trained in Ireland by Gordon Elliot the horse was trading at around 4/1 at the start of this week and has been confirmed as a definite runner.