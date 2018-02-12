Historic Open to be played at St Andrews

The 150th Open will return to the Kingdom of Fife to mark a landmark anniversary in 2021.

History will be made once again at the home of golf in St Andrews on July 11-18, three years from now.

Marking a true celebration of golf’s oldest Championship and its historic ties to St Andrews, the occasion will be the 30th time that The Open has been played over the world-renowned Old Course.

A number of the greatest names in the history of golf have lifted the famous Claret Jug and crowned the Champion Golfer of the Year at the event’s spiritual home.

The R&A Chief Executive, Martin Slumbers said, “The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world. “The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021.”

Golf’s most international major championship was last played in St Andrews in 2015 when Zach Johnson defied difficult weather conditions to defeat Marc Leishman and 2010 Champion Golfer of the Year Louis Oosthuizen in a four-hole play-off to land his second major title.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said: “As the world’s oldest and most prestigious professional golf championship, The Open is synonymous with both St Andrews and Scotland and I’m delighted St Andrews will welcome its 150th staging in 2021.”

The Chief Executive of St Andrews Links Trust, Euan Loudon, said “It is always special when The Open returns to the Old Course.

“I am sure that excitement, both here in St Andrews and around the world, will build in anticipation of this special occasion.

“Almost every great champion in the game has played on our famous Links and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of golfing greats for The 150th Open.”

The Old Course first hosted The Open in 1873 when the 13th Championship was played over an 18-hole course for the first time and was won by Tom Kidd.

Since then, the historic links has witnessed some of golf’s most notable players go on to become Champion Golfer of the Year including JH Taylor, James Braid, Bobby Jones, Peter Thomson, Bobby Locke, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

Fans of the game have an opportunity to join in with the historic celebrations and to get closer to The Open, by joining The One Club.

You can join today for free and enjoy a number of benefits including priority access to tickets for future Opens, exclusive content and promotions.

Visit www.theopen.com/TheOneClub.