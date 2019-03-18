Huge demand for places on Kirkcaldy’s relaunched half marathon

Kirkcaldy’s first ever long-distance race for 30 years has sold out within hours.

All 500 places in the 2019 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon were snapped up over the weekend.

The launch was a huge success, and organisers are now filling up a waiting list of hopeful runners keen to take part.

The event, scheduled for Sunday, August 25, is the first half marathon to take place in the Lang Toun for 30 years.

The route takes in some of the town’s finest landmarks including Beveridge Park, Dunnikier Park, Ravenscraig Park, Fife Coastal Path, and historic Dysart, including the famous harbour where ‘Outlander’ was filmed.

The final few miles also take in the newly refurbished Waterfront where there is a flat measured mile used for the local running clubs and walkers to enjoy.

Paralympian Derek Rae is the race ambassador.

The event is supported by both Fife Council and town centre BID company, Kirkcaldy4All.