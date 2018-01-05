James is ready to face the music after Pool trophy win

A Fife man is laying down a beat in the worlds of sport and music.

James Jack won the U23 Scottish Pool Championship back in October and now hopes to make a name for himself in the Mens category.

And not only is he an emerging talent in the Pool world, James is also the drummer in Fife band The Sunset Strip who have an exciting 2018 to look forward to.

The 23-year-old apprentice designer from Cowdenbeath said he first became hooked on pool whilst playing as a teenager.

“I was 16 when I started playing in the Cowdenbeath league as part of a team,” he said, “I was naturally good at potting balls but at first I didn’t have any concept of the game.

“I didn’t know anything about tactics, it was just pot the yellows or the reds then the black – that was it!

“I was still at school at the time then when I left I went to college and when I had days off from there I would spend them playing pool.

“I would spend hours practicing each week and eventually I got really good at it”

The endless practice paid off when James took the U23 Scottish title at the Players’ Lounge in Falkirk.

“I played really well in getting to the final. In the semi-final I was initially 4-0 down but I came back to win 9-6 so I was really happy about that.

“Then I won the final by 10-6 against Ryan Fisher from Motherwell. I was delighted, I’m absolutely buzzing. It was like a monkey off my back.

“I know I have the potential to play well but I just hadn’t proved it.”

James is now relishing the challenge of moving up a level, saying: “I’m too old to play in the Junior section now and, because I won the tournament, I’m now currently ranked at 48 in the Mens rankings.

“I’ve been sponsored to play in the International Pool Association and the best of the best pool players play there.

“I’ve been wanting to play there for a while but until I won something I wasn’t sure whether to go for it or not, but now I feel like I’ve proved a point.”

James says he’s had a lot of help along the way: “I really need to thank my sponsors; The Adamsons from City Hotels, the free practice I get at CJ Pool Halls, Carlos Webster at the Woodside Hotel and my friend David King. It’s great to have them sponsor me.”

The Sunset Strip are playing in Kirkcaldy on January 27, supporting the Complete Stone Roses at The Duchess in Kirkcaldy, which James is looking forward to.

“That’s where we held our album launch and we had a really good turn out. We’ve just recorded two new songs which should be coming out soon.”