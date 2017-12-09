Jim’s dedication to golf officially recognised

Springfield golfer Jim Gales MBE has helped keep a prestigious sports award in the Kingdom.

Mr Gales, as well as playing the sport regularly himself despite being blind, is also founder and chair of the Scottish Disability Golf Partnership.

He’s dedicated several years to the organisation as it works to make sure the sport is inclusive for all regardless of any disability.

And his hard work and dedication to the group was recognised by the All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group at its recent annual charity dinner in the House of Lords.

The dinner, hosted by the Rt Hon. Lord Wallace of Tankerness QC, brought together Members of both Houses of Parliament, Honorary and Associate Members, Group supporters and sponsors The R&A and The PGA.

The highlight of the evening was the group’s awards.

The winner of the 2017 Longstanding Service Award was presented to Mr Gales in recognition of his work as founder and Chair of the Scottish Disability Golf Partnership.

The charity provides opportunities for individuals across Scotland to take part in golf training and golf competitions, and has made a significant contribution to the sport since it was established in 2004.

Mr Gales, who attended the ceremony with wife Janet, was also made an Honorary Life Member in recognition of his services the sport.

He said: “I was very pleased to receive this award, which is great recognition for the SDGP and helps raise our profile with both government as well as parliamentary and golfing bodies.”

Area MP Stephen Gethins is co-chair of the group, and was delighted that Mr Gales’ award made it a double whammy for the area.

“I am delighted for Jim, this is great recognition for all of the hard work he has put in to the SDGP,” said Mr Gethins.

“It’s also great that the Longstanding Achievement Award has been retained in Fife, following on from Helen Melville of Lundin Ladies Golf Club being presented with the award last year.

“The group’s annual dinner is a fitting celebration of the work that the group has done and of an exciting year for golf.”