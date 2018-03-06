John makes final four in Sanlam

The New Golf Club’s John Paterson saw his hopes dashed at the Sanlam South Africa Amateur Championship after losing out at the semi-final stage.

Paterson came through his quarter-final tie to set up the chance of more Scottish glory in the event, but fell short in the last four, going down 2&1 to Chris Woollam.

Despite being unable to win the title, Paterson certainly turned heads in South Africa, where he beat the country’s top ranked junior Jayden Schaper in the quarters.

Before the tie he had downed Herman du Plessis 2 & 1 in the second round and also beat South Africa’s number two ranked Matt Saulez 3 & 2 at his home course.

However, despite quarter-final win, Paterson, along with fellow Scot Euan Walker, went down to narrow semi-final losses.

Walker and Paterson were bidding to follow in the footsteps of former champions Michael Stewart (2011), Brian Soutar (2012), Daniel Young (2014) and Craig Ross (2016).

Cawder’s Calum Fyfe came up just short in his bid to have three Saltires flying in the quarter-finals, losing on the last to Deon Germishuys from Western Province in the third round.

The event was won by Deon Germishuys.

Paterson, the current boys strokeplay champion, is set to continue to craft his game in the USA where he will join the University of Colarado’s men’s golf team in the autumn.