Junior Sportshall Festival teams announced

A young Glenrothes athlete has been selected to represent Fife in the SDS Junior Sportshall Festival.

Logan Harley from Rimbleton Primary will compete in the event at Grangemouth Sports Complex on March 8.

The Festival is organised by Scottish Disability Sport and Scottish Athletics.

The Fife teams are selected from performances recorded by athletes in Fife athletics/cross country events and weekly performances at run, jump and throws sessions organised by Disability Sport Fife.

Each team of ten comprises of five athletes with a learning disability and five athletes who have a physical or sensory impairment.

Training sessions are held after school at Pitreavie Athletics Centre, Dunfermline and Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, Glenrothes Tuesday, Wednesday / Thursday 4.30-5.30pm. Pamela Robson (Balwearie HS) and Fiona Stewart (Bell Baxter HS) will once again be in charge of Team Fife with support from additional school staff, DSF coaches and volunteers.

Teams selected are as follows: Team 1: Cameron Adam (Dunfermline HS), Callum Sloan (Queen Anne HS), Logan Harley(Rimbleton Pr.), Cameron Herring (Touch Pr), Abbie Steggles (Dunfermline HS), Matthew Blair (Woodmill HS), Alex Evans (Balwearie HS), Aaron Howe (Bell Baxter HS), Rosalind Penman (Balwearie HS), Sophie Coughlin (Bell Baxter HS), Team 2: Finlay Davidson (Inverkeithing HS). Owen Carmichael (Commercial Pr), Connor Brown (Woodmill HS), Brodie Hart (Kelty Pr.), Callum Robertson (Balwearie HS), Shakeel Ul Haq (Lochgelly HS), Louise Harley (Lochgelly HS), Ryan Dowie (Woodmill HS), Edwin Barron (Woodmill HS), Ryan Baird (Lochgelly HS)

RESERVE Larsson McKeown (Bal HS).