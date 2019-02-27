Kirkcaldy bowling club gets funding for disabled access

A funding request to make a bowling club in Kirkcaldy accessible to disabled people has been approved.

Beveridge Park Bowling Club submitted an application to Kirkcaldy area committee for £20,000 to renovate the clubhouse – one fifth of the total cost of the project.

The club works closely with Disabled Sports Fife and and blind and partially sighted bowlers, hosting an annual event.

But, the clubhouse has no disabled access or toilets, and internal doorways are not wide enough for wheelchairs. The renovation will make the building more widely accessible.

The club also hopes to expand the number of members it has from the current total of 36. It will be targeting local and additional needs schools, potential clients in socially deprived areas, and additional needs people.

Planning permission for the work has already been granted.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie said: “I think it’s a fantastic idea and something everyone else should be working towards – but how will they get the other £80,000?”