Kirkcaldy girl Eilidh Henderson teeing it up with Major champions

A Kirkcaldy golfer answered an invitation from a golfing great to play in a tournament in the USA this week.

Eilidh Henderson, who came through the Junior ranks at Kirkcaldy Golf Club, is one of four Scottish players who were asked to compete at Major Champions Invitational by legend Tom Watson.

Having won four of his five Open Championships in Scotland, the eight-time Major Champion made a special request for his team at this year’s Major Champions Invitational to come from Scotland.

Joining Eilidh, who now plays for Loretto School Golf Club, are Evanna Hynd (Lundin Golf Club), Cormac Sharpe (Blairgowrie Golf Club) and Cameron Adam (Royal Burgess Golfing Society of Edinburgh).

The Invitational in Florida is currently underway and will finish on Friday.

Created by six-time major champion, Sir Nick Faldo, the tournament allows major champions the opportunity to mentor and inspire the next generation of golfers while giving back to the game.

With costs for Scottish players being fully funded by the organisers, the tournament will provide Scottish talent with an excellent opportunity to gain valuable experience ahead of the 2019 season.

Watson is joined by the likes of Joran Spieth, Jack Nicklaus, Michelle Wie and Brooks Koepka in a first-class line-up at Bella Collina in Montverde, Florida.

Clare Queen, Performance Director at Scottish Golf, said: “We would first of all like to thank Sir Nick Faldo and Tom Watson for the opportunity to send four players from our male and female teams to play in the Invitational.

“The tournament was a great success last year, providing players with an excellent week of golf and education and our players this year are really looking forward to competing.”