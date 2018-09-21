Kirkcaldy’s Jonny Adam on verge of motor racing history

Jonny Adam is set to etch his name into history as the 2018 British GT Championship comes to a close this weekend.

The Kirkcaldy race ace is on the verge of notching up a series of motor racing firsts in the finale of the series at Donington.

Already the only driver to have notched up back-to-back BGT title wins (in 2015 and 2016), he could become the first ever to have won three championships - and with three different teams and team-mates - if he and Flick Haigh succeed on Sunday.

Adam’s racing partner, Flick, could also become the first woman to win the British GT title, and should they win the race, Adam – a former winner of the Le Mans – will extend his record number of BGT victories to 15.

So the stakes are high, but having been involved in dramatic final rounds before Adam is not counting his chickens just yet.

Looking ahead to the finale he said: “British GT almost always goes down to a Donington decider, and it’s a phenomenal way to end the season.

“Flick and I are in a good situation with a 27.5 points lead, but we have to overcome a 20-second pit stop penalty from our win at Brands Hatch.

“We know what we need to do, but the key is to make sure we go into the weekend ready to deliver just like the season as a whole.”

Speaking about his partner, Adam said: “Flick has been driving very well lately and has put so much into this season in preparation behind the scenes with testing and simulator work.

“Winning the championship would be a great reward for her.”

However events unfold at Donington, the factory Aston Martin Racing driver knows his 90th race start in the V12 Vantage GT3 will be his last outing in a car he has achieved unparalleled success in.

Having been the first driver to shake down the Vantage GT3 when it was launched in November 2011, Adam has gone on to win four titles in seven years across multiple championships with Aston Martin Racing customer teams.

“It would mean a lot personally to achieve three championships with three different teammates in British GT,” he said.

“And for Aston Martin to get another title for the current Vantage GT3 would be a great story.”

“I have had seven wonderful years with this car and have had major success along the way with superb teams and teammates.”

He added: “I can only say a massive thank you to everyone at Prodrive and Aston Martin Racing for developing a car that not only has become one of the most successful in the history of British GT but is still a joy to drive.”

Motor racing fans can watch British GT’s two hour #DoningtonDecider race live on the championship’s website and Facebook page from 1.35pm this Sunday.