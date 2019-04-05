Kirkcaldy schoolgirl Erin takes double gold in the pool

A Kirkcaldy teenager made a splash as she claimed the titles in two national swimming awards.

Erin Taylor took gold in the 400m individual medley and the 200m butterfly at the Scottish National Age Group Championships (SNAGS), held over five days at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, last week.

Erin and her dad Scott

It was a huge achievement for the 13-year-old, a member of Kirkcaldy’s Fins Swimming Club

Balwearie High School pupil Erin said: “My dad started taking me and my sister when I was about four or five and I started progressing really quickly, so I stuck with it.

“I was a member of Kirkcaldy Amateur Swimming Club, and won a number of galas, but I recognised that I could swim competitively, so I joined Fins two years ago.

“Since then there has been a big improvement. My strokes are a lot better.”

Erin competed in SNAGS from Thursday to Sunday, reaching the final of five different events.

“On Thursday I got to the final of the 200m breaststroke and the 400m individual medley, which I won.

“Then on the Friday it was the 200m butterfly. That’s my best event. I won that too but I wasn’t expecting it.”

Erin’s dad Scott added: “These were the two events that she was really wanting to win. We didn’t know if she was in with a chance but she’s now number one in Scotland for those two categories .”

As well as winning both titles Erin swam a personal best in both, knocking nearly two seconds off her time in both events.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence and going into a 200m race now I feel I can win by even more,” she said.

To get to the level she’s reached, Erin has a punishing training schedule.

“From Monday to Thursday I’m at the Michael Woods Centre in Glenrothes from 6-7.30am and on a Sunday morning from 8-10am.

“And from Mon-Thu I’m at Kirkcaldy from 5-7pm and a Friday from 7.30-9.30. And on a Saturday I do land training at Pitrevie.

“It’s intense but I love going training. I’m glad that it’s paying off and I’m winning.

And I’m still keeping on top of my school work too. But when it comes to exams I’ll probably focus more on the swimming!”

Scott added: “I’ve lost two stone, 10 pounds since she started the morning training because I go to the gym. It’s worked wonders for me too!”

Erin has now targeted winning more age group competitions this year.

She added: “Next year I would like to win both these two events again but maybe look to also win other events too.”

Both Erin and Scott gave praise to her coach at Fins, Iain Macdonald.

Scott said: “He does a great job, he’s at every gala, he doesn’t get paid for it and since he started coaching Erin she’s come on leaps and bounds.”

Erin added: “It’s an exciting time.”