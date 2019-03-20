Kirkcaldy Wizards conjure up new members

The Kirkcaldy Wizards running club continues to gather pace, growing larger on an almost weekly basis.

Much of the credit for this pleasing state of affairs goes to Dave Cowan, the coach coordinator at parent club Fife Athletic Club, who continues to support the group at every level.

This allows members to complete the necessary training in order to move on from members to becoming coaches, such as Keith Trail who recently completed his level 2 coaching assistants course.

Keith, for example, took up running just two years ago at the sprightly age of 63 and is now running the parkrun in 24 minutes and completing half marathons.

Also due thanks is Jock Drybrurgh for his continued commitment to the group, from coaching couch 2 5k, social runs, pacing, offering running advice as well as training plans and more recently for the group’s Wizards flag.

Training was well attended on both nights last week despite the poor weather and Monday’s session took place on the prom which was quite congested at times due to the large groups as well as the number of members of the public taking advantage of a nice night.

Couch to 2 5K runners are doing fantastically well, with some members who can’t make some training nights taking the initiative to complete ‘homework’ and keep their training up to date, including taking part in the parkrun on Saturday mornings as extra training.

Despite a poor forecast, this week’s parkrun was able to take place, albeit on a very wet course.

39 Wizards showed they aren’t scared of a bit rain and that skin is waterproof.

Mark Buchan was the first Wizard home in third place and congratulations for obtaining PBs on such a poor day goes to Alison Massie, Gilly Eason, Kelly Clarkson, Gavin Holmes and Kirstie Louise Jennings.

Emma Anderson and Rebecca Cook took part in their first parkrun and Margaret Cavanagh finished first in her age category.

This Saturday, Gilly Eason is due to complete her 10 parkruns in 10 weeks in memory of young Megan who tragically passed away.

There are lots of Wizards due to run to support Gilly and run in Megan’s memory #Mylesformegs.

Stuart Macdonald had a treble this taking part in the parkrun in 23.42, the Mighty Deerstalker 15k race at Innerleithen on Saturday night in 1.57.44 – finishing 180th out of 1378 runners.

On Sunday he completed the Skull Mountain Trail race in Markinch, finishing in 36th place with a time of 42:55.

Gavin Curran was first Wizard home at Markinch in fourth place was presented with a broomstick from the organisers.

A clubs spokesman said: “Well done to Lyndsay Eason who was first in her age category and a well done to all those taking part in their first trail race.

“As with the previous events, the race would be just shy of five miles and two loops of water. Despite the poor conditions it was certainly smiles for miles from everyone.”