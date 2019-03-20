Kirkcaldy youngster Reian final-ly wins a medal

Kirkcaldy Lawn Tennis Club junior player, Reian Stewart, is keeping success in the family.

After seeing his younger brother win medals in his last couple of competitions, he managed to get one of his own on Saturday, March 16 at a 9-and-under County Tour event at Stirling University.

Reian played amazingly well to make the final and win a silver medal.

The previous weekend, Mitchell Tasker beat Coby Stewart in the final at an 8U event at the David Lloyd Centre in Edinburgh for the second event in a row.