Lang Toun ‘golden girls’ display new look on the green

Ladies from Kirkcaldy Bowling Club took the chance last week to model the club’s new sports top, ahead of the start of the weekly triples league.

The players looked resplendent in the new colour combination of white, navy and gold, which is also to be worn by the male players.

The KBC ‘catwalk queens’ were, from left, Betty McGregor, Lorraine Scott, Ina Muirhead, Margaret Mordew, Maureen Shaw (current ladies’ president), Jacqui Simmons, Joyce MacDonald, Anne Moyes and Margaret Knight.

A spokesman said: “The new top is bound to spur our players on to greater deeds or, at least, to dazzle the opposition.”