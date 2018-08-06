Leslie Bowling Club hosts Fun Day

Thunderstorms and early persistent rain failed to dampen the spirits of bowlers at Leslie BC’s Fun Day on July 28.

The weather broke mid-afternoon and established bowlers, non-bowlers and the children enjoyed testing their skills on the target bowls, noughts and crosses and skittles games that were set up.

A huge thank you to ‘Go Glenrothes’ who kindly helped to sponsor the event as part of the New Town’s 70th birthday celebrations.

In the Friday League, Leslie returned from the short journey down to Dovecot with all eight points. In the first game, Derek Lowe’s rink took an early lead against Rab Hetherington’s rink and never looked back as they strode to an 18-8 win to put the first two points in the bag.

The second game saw Wayne Fleming’s rink notch up their second win of the season when they defeated Dave Bruce’s rink by 17-11 to secure a further 2 points.

Derek Pollock’s rink had the tightest game of the evening against R.Pearson’s rink before the visitors won two of the last three ends to edge their hosts for the win.