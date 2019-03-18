Leslie Bowling Club unveil new changing facilities

The extreme weather failed to dampen the spirits of the 50 members and guests as Leslie Bowling Club celebrated the official opening of their new changing facilities.

The new facilities are a result of the hard work during the winter by the Builders McNaught and Ritchie, local tradesmen and Leslie Bowling Club committee and members. Adverse weather meant the project was delayed. However, it was well worth the wait, according to the members.

General view of Leslie Bowling Club's green and its new changing facilities

The proceedings began with Leslie BC’s oldest and longest serving member Margaret Davie and Connor Moyles, the club’s youngest member, pulling the ribbon to officially open the building and symbolising the club’s diversity in welcoming all bowlers.

This was followed by local Councillor Fiona Grant unveiling the new plaque to commemorate the occasion. Cllr Grant was also representing the Skene Trust who contributed greatly to the project, continuing to support the club, invaluably as they have done on several occasions in the past.

Fife Environment Trust were the major sponsors of the project and their representative, Claire Moyles, attended to present the club with the ‘big cheque’.

President David Mackenzie thanked the Skene Trust and Fife Environment Trust for their generous sponsorship that allowed this project to become a reality.

Leslie Bowling Club oldest and youngest member cutting the ribbon at the launch of the official ceremony of new changing facilities

The day was also a day of remembrance for one of the club’s former members, Eric Smart, who sadly passed away in December last year. His sister, Mary Coull, and her family kindly donated a new gate to the club in Eric’s memory. Again the President thanked Mary and her family for a wonderful gesture to a wonderful man.

The afternoon was completed when the club received a certificate from Ruth McCabe of Dementia Friendly Fife in recognition of the club now being Dementia friendly. The President thanked all those who provided catering and helped with the organisation to make the day a huge success. The official opening of the green and new bowling season is on April 6.