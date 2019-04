Leslie Golf Club captain George Arnott, along with committee members Richard Wood and Gordon mark the official opening of the new season.

As with tradition captain George Arnott had the honour on the first. The club’s colours were flying proudly over the course as this first match of the season got underway.

A competitive first outing was had and when back in the clubhouse greens’ convenor and match winner Richard Wood said: “With a true drive the course is playing well”.