Leslie stable’s Catriona wins national award

Catriona Bissett of Nick Alexander’s Kinneston Stables was crowned Employee of the Year at the 2019 Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards in London.

Bissett, known as ‘Catch’, was presented with her trophy by Sir Anthony McCoy at an event at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge, in front of a specially-invited audience from across the racing industry.

She was given a cheque for £30,000, half of which is to be shared among her colleagues. Bissett also won the Leadership Award for her work as assistant trainer to Alexander at his base at Kinneston outside Leslie.

Brough Scott, chairman of the judging panel, said: “Catch is a hugely deserving winner for all the work she has done in developing and mentoring other members of the team at Kinneston.

Trainer Nick said: “This is such a well deserved reward for the fantastic job she has done at Kinneston over the last four years and a tremendous reflection on the whole team and the ethos we work together to pursue.”