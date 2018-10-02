Lochgelly edge out Woodmill in thrilling swimming finale

The 39th Fife Inter Schools additional support needs swimming Gala produced the most exciting finish in the event’s history.

The outcome depended on the final two relays. Host school Lochgelly produced an outstanding second place finish in the girls relay and a win in the boys relay to win the Russell Hogg trophy by a point.

The victory prevented Woodmill HS swimmers making it four wins in successive years.

This was only the third win for Lochgelly HS in 39 years.

Nine secondary schools participated, the highest number to date.

Newcomers Auchmuty HS and Queen Anne HS joined Woodmill HS, Balwearie HS, Lochgelly HS, Madras College, Bell Baxter HS, Glenothes HS and Dunfermline HS for the 2018 gala.

The Fife team for the Scottish Junior Championships to be held at Tollcross International Aquatics Centre will be selected from gala results.

Team points: Lochgelly 63; Woodmill 62; Balwearie HS 39; Madras College 36; Queen Anne HS 21; Glenrothes HH 19; Auchmuty HS 12; Bell Baxter HS/Dunfermline HS 8.