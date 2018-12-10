Louise and dog Jem enjoy success for Falkland Trail Runners

Falkland Trail Runner Louise Lessells and her dog Jem were among the prizes at the Cani-Cross event at Lochore Meadows Country Park on Sunday.

In the 5k event Louise finished third female overall and runner up in the f40 category.

A handful of runners travelled North on Saturday to represent the Falkland Trail Runners in the East District Cross Country Championships in Aberdeen.

In the senior men’s 8.5k race Mark Western finished 139th in 37 minutes 53 seconds, he was followed home by 156th Mike Murdoch 38m 51s and 167th Bryan Lessells 40m 23s. The FTR trio also placed 13th in the Masters Team competition. The duo of Susan Harley and Louise Lessells ran the Women’s 8.5k race together finishing 45th and 46th of the 76 finishers in 41.49 and 41.51 respectively.

The Skwerls were represented in the Hermitage of Braid & Blackford Hill 10k in Edinburgh finishing times were, Russ Valentine 62m 52s, Rosemary Lee 65m 20s and John Lee 80m 49s. In the Saturday morning parkruns Bryan Innes was first finisher at Dunfermline while at Loch Leven Kylie Smith led home the female finishers.

As the colder weather grips the December month, the races are getting thinner around about now, but still some of the hardy souls from the Glenrothes Triathlon Club finding ways to enjoy their weekends.

On Saturday Barry Davie had another outstanding run in the East District XC Championship completing the course in 37mins 13secs. Sunday was the start of the winter Duathlon race series, with a 4km run followed with a 21.5km cycle. First up was Andy Sim in a time of 1:03,22, with Allan Harley not far behind in 1:04,38. Parkrun results: Hazelhead- Barry Davie 22.41, Kirkcaldy- Gareth Piggot 20.26, St Andrews - Daniel Haran 24.38.