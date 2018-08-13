Markinch finish third in Division 1

There was a friendly home fixture played last week on Wednesday evening against Kirkcaldy B.C. The

overall result was a 61-60 win for the visitors, with individual wins for Ms.R.Bunting (12-10), J.Hay (16-11) and F.Campbell (18-12), but defeats for Mrs.J.Westwater (9-13) and J.Dewar (5-16).

On Friday evening the final game in the Wemyss & District Division 1 was played with an away game at Windygates B.C. The game held great importance to the hosts, as they had to win the game to give themselves a chance to maintain their Division 1 place. On rink 3, M.Comrie, J.Hay Snr., J.Cameron Jnr and D.Comrie (skip) finished with a 21-13 victory. On rink 5, Judd Clark, S.McFarlane, T.Pettigrew and R.Crawford (skip) were involved in a very close, competitive game, which Markinch won 15-13. On rink 6, B.Drysdale, J.Clark, J.Davies and C.Falconer (skip) led for the majority of the game, but the hosts fought back to win 19-16.

The overall score was a 6-2 win for Markinch, which resulted in Windygates being relegated to Division 2 next season. The final league position for Markinch was third place (63 points) with Buckhaven winning the Division 1 title (74 points).

The Seniors finished near the bottom of the Seniors League, but only 5 points off a mid-table finish. Meanwhile, Markinch haven’t done enough to win the 3 counties competition this year.

The 3-Counties competition was played at bowling greens throughout Fife and Tayside.

At Kirriemuir B.C., L.MaAllister, B.Crombie, J.Clark and T.Young (skip) won 29-13 against Bankfoot B.C. At Auchterarder B.C. J.Cameron Snr., J.Hay, J.Cameron Jnr and T.Pettigrew (skip) won 26-10 against Kirriemuir B.C. Unfortunately, at Burntisland B.C. J.Lafferty, F.Campbell, B.Cowan and S.McFarlane (skip) lost 19-21 against Autchterarder B.C. With only 2 wins there is no chance of Markinch winning the 3 Counties Trophy this year.

On Sunday, the draw for the Inter Counties Top 5 competition paired Fife winners (Markinch B.C.) against West Fife winners (Broad Street B.C.). The home draw certainly gave a huge advantage to Broad Street B.C. to play the five single hand games on their own green.

The home advantage was too great, as R.Crawford was the only winner, with J.Clark, J.Davies, D.Comrie and C.Falconer all losing their games, which eliminated Markinc from the competition. The Belhaven Open Triples competition is scheduled for Sunday 26th August and entry details are on the notice board. Members are urged to support this competition by entering a triple as there is excellent prize money to be won.