McLeary ‘sent packing’ after Gullane campaign

Jamie McLeary departed the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at Gullane on Sunday for an afternoon of packing boxes ahead of a house move.

The Peterhead born Challenge Tour golfer is currently in the process of a flit from his home in Bonnyrigg over to Fife. The Kingdom is a place McLeary knows well, having grown up playing his golf at Leven after moving from Peterhead as a youngster.

He managed to win a place at the Scottish Open after coming through qualifying and adapted well to the Rolex Series event, a closing 68 seeing him end -2 for the day and -4 for the tournament.

“I wanted to play as well as I could coming into it,” he said.

“I’d played quite well in practice and did really well in my first 27 holes, but after that I kind of let it go a bit.

“But I’m happy enough.”

Attendances reached over 15,000 on Friday and Saturday as Gullane proved to perfect host to the Scottish Open.

The sun has split the sky at times and the scoring has been low.

Overall, it’s been an excellent advert for golf on the east coast.

“Personally I feel this is the best event on the European Tour,” said Mcleary.

“It’s well run and I’s say it’s the best Scottish Open I’ve played at.

“I’ve played Castle Stuart, Loch Lomond and Royal Aberdeen but this has been my favourite.

“It’s had a really nice atmosphere and I think Gullane has been the perfect venue.”