Medal success for Fins swimmers at Scottish East District Championships

Fins’ swimmers continued their good start to 2019, and long course events, at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh last week.

Fourteen swimmers from the Kirkcaldy club qualified to compete in the Scottish East District Championships, returning with one gold, one silver, and five bronze medals plus a further 18 top 10 placings.

Catherine Comrie.

Fins’ top swimmer was, once again, Erin Taylor, 14 years girls, who added another Championship title to her 200m butterfly title she won in January.

This time it came in the 100m breaststroke in a time of 1 minute 17.69 seconds, recording a 4.69 second PB, and a 2.5 second winning margin.

Erin also won a sliver in the 200m individual medley, a bronze in the 100m butterfly and finished 10th in the 100m freestyle.

Caitlyn Dodds, 17 and over girls, won two bronze medals in the 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke, quite an achievement when you are not 17 until the end of December and competing against swimmers in their 20s.

Caitlyn also gained a sixth place in the 100m freestyle and eighth in the 100m butterfly.

There is also no doubt who was the most improved swimmer for Fins’ – Mark Scott, 13 years boys – who won a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke, with a 12.12 second PB, his first District medal.

Mark also just missed out on a further two medals where, despite a 24.42 second PB he finished fourth in the 100m butterfly, and a more modest PB of 5.14 seconds in the 100m freestyle gained him another fourth place.

He also finished fifth in the 200m individual medley.

Fins’ final medal was won by Catherine Comrie, 17 and over girls, who took bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Catherine also had a further two top 10 placings finishing sixth in the 100m backstroke and seventh in the 200m individual medley.

Esme Lee, 13 years girls, was fifth in both the 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke; and 10th in both the 100m butterfly and 100m breaststroke.

Esme had the third best improvement, reducing her 100m butterfly time by 6.15 seconds.

Steven Hardie, 11/12 boys, in his first District Championships, finished fifth in the 100m breaststroke.

Erin O’Connor, 16 years girls, was sixth in 100m breaststroke and 10th in 100m backstroke.

Theo Goodfellow, 17 and over boys, came seventh in 100m breaststroke while Arran Stowe, 17 and over boys, was ninth in the 200m individual medley.

The remaining five swimmers who qualified were Ben Lewis (15), Holly Armit (13), Eireann Comrie (16), Euan Pate (17/O) and Kristin Mackay (11/12).