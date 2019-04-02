More spaces opened up for Kirkcaldy’s half marathon

The Kirkcaldy Parks half marathon is expected to have over 1000 runners when it takes place on August 25.

A further 400 spaces have been opened up for the sold-out event, giving it a total entry of 1200 – more than double the original number.

Councillor Alistair Cameron said that preparations for the race – the first of its kind in the Lang Toung for 30 years – were coming along well.

He said: “Another 400 spaces were opened up today, which takes us up to 1200 entries. We’ve appointed a traffic management company and are now looking for a main sponsor for the event.”

Rebecca Reader, events organiser said: “We’ve been blown away by the response so far! The waiting list, traffic management and safety measures will all be reviewed ahead of releasing more spaces. ”

Race ambassador and paralympian Derek Rae added: “I’m honoured and humbled to be an ambassador for the long awaited Kirkcaldy Half Marathon. The team’s enthusiasm and excitement was rewarded on Sunday evening when the event sold out in under one hour.

“This is testament to the hard work they’ve put in so far and such a reaction will continue the motivation to make this event as successful as possible. It is great that the race is coming to Kirkcaldy, I’ve run the route and it’s excellent.

“The runners will get to see some lovely parts of the town, especially when they head down by Dysart harbour. I’m sure it will grow into one of Scotland’s top half marathons.”