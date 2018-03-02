Peter pays a visit to pass on his knowledge

Former European Tour professional, Peter Whiteford, has spent time passing on his vast knowledge of life in the game to local students.

Whiteford recently visited Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Elmwood campus in Cupar, where he spent the day with Certificate, HNC and HND Professional Golf Students.

In a professional career spanning 16 years, Peter played his way up through the ranks of the Euro Pro Tour, Challenge Tour and also six seasons on the European Tour.

Having won numerous titles on each tour, he never came closer to winning on the European Tour than the Ballentines Championship in South Korea in 2013, losing in a three-way playoff.

The Wellsgreen based golfer spent a few more season on the European Tour before finally ending his time as a pro with a brief stint on the Challenge Tour again.

Having now retired from professional tournament golf, he is now keen to work with young aspiring players and pass on his experience of transitioning from the amateur to professional ranks of the game.

With two visits planned to Elmwood’s golf facility, Peter will be talking about his pathway to becoming a pro golfer as well as running some clinics for the students.

And the talent of the Cupar campus students on display was certainly evident to him.

Following the visit, Peter said: “I have been really impressed by the students’ enthusiasm and their eagerness to learn.

“I’ve also been struck by how good the learning facilities are, particularly the short game area.”

Professional golf lecturer Fraser Hutchison added: “This has been a unique opportunity for our students to meet a touring pro who has competed at every level, and find out what that lifestyle and experience is like.”

SRUC’s Elmwood Campus offers Professional Golf Programmes from certificate to Higher National Diploma.

For more information visit www.sruc.ac.uk/info/120555/golf